Greenland ice archive gives frosty clues to Earths warmer future



Scientists are studying a unique frozen archive of Greenland's ice sheet. They're searching for clues to Earth's past and our planet's warmer future, as a result of temperature-rising climate change. In recent decades, the archive's worth to scientists has increased, as climate change and rising temperatures eat away at Greenland's glaciers, contributing to global sea-level rise.