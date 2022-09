.

Published on: 2 hours ago

An RSS worker was attacked on Wednesday by some anti-social elements at Roorkee in Uttarakhand. A video that has gone viral shows that two assailants chased the activist who scurried for safety. He took refuge in a house. The assailants then fled away. The RSS worker had earlier objected to the assailants' indecent behavior in a public place.