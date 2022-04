.

Chamoli glacier burst, glimpse of global warming Published on: 36 minutes ago

Glaciers in Uttarkhand's Chamoli were seen gushing down from a hill like a cascade of water on Tuesday, giving a glimpse of the results of global warming. This took place in the Aastha path of the Hemkund area, the holy pilgrimage site of Sikhs. To clear the way for pilgrims, about 40 Indian Army personnel are working to clear the snow in the area. So far, no loss of life or property has been reported.