Girl questions area's poor management though 'Mauganj mai ka ba' song! WATCH Published on: 1 hours ago



Taking a dig at the state government over the lack of development in Mauganj, a nine-year-old girl Divyanshi Tripathi has released a video-'Mauganj mai ka ba'. Through her video, Tripathi is seen questioning the government, politicians and officers about the poor management in the area.