Watch: Giant crocodile rescued in Haridwar Published on: 18 minutes ago

Haridwar: Residents of the Sidcul area in Uttarakhand's Haridwar were stirred up by a giant crocodile spotted near CavinKare Factory. The people immediately informed the forest department. The departmental team reached the spot and rescued the crocodile after hours of effort. The people breathed a sigh of relief after the crocodile was caught.