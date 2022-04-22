.

Ghaziabad: 'Remain Quiet,' video of SDM threatening mother crying over son's death goes viral

Ghaziabad: A video of the exasperated mother of deceased Modinagar student Anurag Bharadwaj, in a heated argument with Modinagar Sub Divisional Magistrate Shubhangi Shukla, has gone viral. The clip shows the family of Bharadwaj, who died on Wednesday morning on his way to school after his head hit an electricity pole, when he put his head out of the bus, sitting down for a demonstration in the middle of the road. According to reports, the incident occurred after the nine-year-old felt nauseous and opened a window to throw up. Shukla, who is seen standing opposite the family, is seen telling Bharadwaj's mother that she does not understand anything after the latter requests her to jail the three accused. The argument heats up considerably, with the government representative finally seen lashing out with a finger pointed towards the demonstrator, asking her to remain quiet. After the incident on Wednesday, the police lodged an FIR under sections 302 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code against school owner Umesh Kumar Modi, management personnel as well as the driver and conductor duo, who were present on the bus when the fatal accident occurred.