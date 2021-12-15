.

Future doctors steal rings from Pune jeweler; theft captured by CCTV



In a bizarre turn of events, two students of medicine in Pune turned to jewelry theft to impress each other. The duo stole two rings from a reputed jeweler in Hadapsar and Kothrud on the same day for 'fun and addiction'. Shockingly, it has been revealed that the future doctors wanted to gift the rings to one another. Police in Hadapsar arrested the two and seized the stolen rings worth Rs 2.5 lakh. The attempted thefts were captured by CCTV cameras. The two were identified as Aniket Hanumant Rokade, 23, a resident of Nagobanagar, Latur, and Vaibhav Sanjay Jagtap, 22, a resident of Kenwad area in Risod, Washim district.