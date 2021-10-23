.

Fresh snowfall in Kashmir Valley



Srinagar: Several parts of Jammu and Kashmir union territory on Saturday received fresh snowfall while the plains witnessed heavy rainfall, officials said. According to the local weatherman, Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Pahalgam, Shopian and Gurez areas of Kashmir received moderate snowfall. "Light snowfall has also been reported from south Kashmir's Pulwama and Kulgam districts," they said. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall has been going on in Srinagar city and other plains of the valley since Friday night. The weatherman has also forecasted wet weather in the region for the next 24 hours.