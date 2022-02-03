.

Kashmir once again receives fresh tinge of snow and rainfall



Srinagar: The minimum temperature across Kashmir dropped below the freezing point as the Meteorological Department had forecasted rain and snowfall in Kashmir for the next three days on Wednesday. Since the last evening fresh snowfall and rain started in the valley of Kashmir. The minimum temperature was recorded which is about four degrees below last night's 1.8 degrees Celsius. The famous ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded a minimum temperature of minus 8.0 degrees Celsius which was minus 9.0 degrees Celsius last night. A minimum of minus 2.8 degrees Celsius was recorded in Qazigund which was less than minus 0.3 degrees Celsius last night, the Meteorological Department official added. Kashmir is currently under the influence of the 20-day "Chilli Khurd" which started on Monday after Chilli Kalan - Challa Kalan is the hardest winter period lasting 40 days which has now come to an end.