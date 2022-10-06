.

Four youths risking life click photos of tiger in Panna Tiger Reserve forest

A large number of tourists have been thronging the Panna Tiger Reserve after it was thrown open to the public on October 1. Tourists visiting Panna Tiger Reserve were found risking their lives as they came dangerously close to the wild beast while clicking photos. But on Wednesday, four youths who were capturing pictures on their mobile phones began moving closer to a tiger crossing the National Highway (NH-39) inside the forest area. When a motorist saw the approaching tiger he stopped his vehicle. In the video, it was heard someone warning others not to get closer to the tiger. But these four youths were enthusiastic enough to capture the best images, and went, too, close to the tiger.