.

Miffed BJP MP Harsh Vardhan walks out of Delhi LG's swearing-in ceremony Published on: 40 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

BJP MP and former Union minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday was seen leaving the venue of the swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena at Raj Niwas here, expressing unhappiness over the seating arrangement for the dignitaries, saying "I will write to Vinai Kumar Saxena Ji that this was the arrangement," in a video that went viral on social media. "They have not provided any seat even for Parliament Members," he was heard saying when asked what had happened. The Chandni Chowk MP said in a Tweet that he was asked by an officer to vacate the seat, stating that it was reserved. After waiting for 15 minutes, he left the venue when no seat was given to him, Vardhan said.