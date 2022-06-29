.

Forest officials rescue 18-feet-long python in Lalpur village of Laksar

Laksar: The Uttarakhand Forest officials rescued an 18-feet-long python, weighing 60 kg, from Lalpur village of Laksar in Haridwar. The video shows the rescuers making desperate efforts to capture the python safely, while a crowd of villagers gathered to watch. An official is seen using a stick to lure the python out of its hiding spot. After several attempts, the officials managed to drag the snake out of it. An official holds the snake by its neck while others secured the snake inside a sack. According to locals, the python has been safely released into the forest.