Uttarakhand forest fire edging towards residential settlements Published on: 19 minutes ago

Pauri (Uttarakhand): The fire in the Ganga Nali forest of Srinagar became uncontrollable and started edging towards residential settlements. The fire has already burnt around 3 hectares of forest wealth to ashes. Ranger Pramod Rawat said that six forest personnel are engaged in extinguishing the fire.