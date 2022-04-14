.

Watch: Monkey rescued after being trapped in wires in Haridwar's house Published on: 1 hours ago

A video from Haridwar, Uttarakhand, shows a group of monkeys, making a ruckus on the roof of a house. During this, a monkey got entangled in the wires used for drying clothes. It could not get out even after many efforts. Coming to its rescue, Rajaji and the team of Haridwar Forest Division rescued the monkey entangled in laundry ropes on Wednesday. "Monkeys are terrifying people in the city and such incidents are very common. This monkey was rescued by trained personnel. After treatment, it will be released in the forest," said Dinesh Naudiyal, Range Officer, Haridwar Forest Division.