Foreigner rides a rickshaw while rickshaw puller enjoys in the back seat Published on: 2 hours ago

In a surprising incident, a foreigner was seen riding a rickshaw in Ranak Bazaar area of the city. Ratan Lal, the rickshaw puller, said that the foreign couple wanted to go somewhere, but he couldn't understand English and they did not know Punjabi. To avoid this confusion, the foreigner made Ratan Lal sit in the back seat with his wife while the foreigner started riding the rickshaw himself. Onlookers made a video of this incident in which the foreigner was seen riding while his wife took photos sitting in the back seat with Ratan Lal. Ratan Lal said that when the couple reached their destination, they paid him Rs 100. He said he will never forget this incident.