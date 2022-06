.

Flood water enters schools, hospitals in Nagaon

With Assam facing severe property damage due to the increasing floods and rains, the flood water entered the premises of schools and hospitals in Nagaon. The normal life of people has been put out of gear in Assam. Over 41 lakh people in 39 districts in the state continue to reel under the impact of the floods.