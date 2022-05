.

Flood ruins agricultural fields in Assam, agonized farmers reap remaining paddy crops Published on: 1 hours ago

Nagaon: The paddy crop farmers are facing problems as the flood water ruined the agricultural fields in Nagaon of Assam. The farmers lost a large proportion of their crops due to the floodwater. The farmers were seen reaping their crops so that whatever is left after the floodwater can be used by their families.