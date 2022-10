.

Cloudburst triggers chaos in Pithoragarh Published on: 27 minutes ago

Cloudburst in Pankholi village in Munakot block of Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district led to landslides and subsequently flash floods on Sunday. Alarming visuals from the area displayed stones and soil rushing down a mountainside. Agricultural lands have been affected due to incessant rains for the last three days in the area. No loss of life has been reported so far.