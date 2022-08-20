.

Tapkeshwar temple takes a beating due to floods in Dehradun

The river drains are in spate due to the continuous torrential rains since yesterday in Dehradun. The Tamsa river flowing from the famous Tapkeshwar temple of Dehradun is in spate due to heavy rains. Due to the strong flow of water, the iron bridge leading to the Santoshi Mata temple on the other side of the Tamsa river in Tapkeshwar was completely damaged and washed away at 4:30 pm. Due to this, the road leading to Santoshi Mata temple was closed on one side and all the small idols present around the big Hanuman idol in Tapkeshwar got washed away in the water. Apart from this, the Maa Vaishno Devi cave temple located next to the Santoshi Mata temple has also suffered damage. A video of the situation has surfaced. The temple priest Acharya Vipin Joshi said that due to the continuous rain since yesterday, there has been a lot of damage to the temple premises. He said, "After 2013, such a situation is witnessed only now in Tapkeshwar."