Fishermen rescued in the nick of time Published on: 2 hours ago

Kottayam (Kerala): Four fishermen had a narrow escape after their boat capsized in Vembanad Lake. The incident took place in Kottayam at around 11 am on Tuesday. The boat capsized due to strong winds. The drowning fishermen were luckily saved by officials of the government waterways.