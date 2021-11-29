.

First zoo opened in Syria's Idlib draws locals



A newly opened zoo in Syria's Idlib has brought spectators from the country's last rebel stronghold to check out caged wildlife animals. The zoo is the first in Idlib and it was built by a Syrian man, Youssef El-Sayed, who made a deal with the city to use part of a public park. El-Sayed said he wanted to bring joy to the locals who "are unable to go out and see things."Some of the region's residents have been living in desperate conditions amid the country's 10-year conflict. Lions, monkeys, a camel, a bear and hyaenas are among the animals in the zoo, and visitors are charged about $1 as entrance fee. "We formed a team of vets and nutritionists and we contacted zoos in Iraq, Turkey and countries from which we were able to bring the animals through," El-Sayed said. Idlib, the provincial capital that carries the same name, has lacked for years places where children can have activities but in recent weeks things began improving and the zoo was opened. Idlib province that borders Turkey is the last major rebel stronghold in the war-torn county and is home to 3 million people, including many who are internally displaced.