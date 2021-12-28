.

First all-female team prepare to make history at Dakar Rally



Merce Marti and Margot Llobera will make history in January when they pair up as the first all female team to take part in the Dakar Rally. The duo will take the wheel at the toughest rally in the world for their FN Speed team, which from mechanics to drivers, is made up entirely of women. Marti and co-driver Llobera will become the first all-female pairing in the rally's 44-year history. Llobera and Martí will leave for Saudi Arabia on the 27th of December and the race take place from 1st to 14th January 2022.