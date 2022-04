.

Amritsar: On the occasion of the 400th Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur on April 21, fireworks adorned the sky around Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab. Every year on April 21, Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s birth anniversary is celebrated in the country. This year marks his 400th birth anniversary.