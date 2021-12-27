.

Firefighters contain 2 bush fires in Western Australia Published on: 2 hours ago



Firefighters on Monday managed to contain two bushfires, which were threatening people and houses 55 kilometres east of Perth and in the South West of Western Australia. One house and several other structures were lost to the fires in Wooroloo, east of Perth - the same location where 86 houses were lost to another bushfire less than 12 months ago. Emergency warnings remain in place for some of the affected areas. Windy and hot conditions had made the firefighters' job more difficult, and the forecast for Perth is for a maximum of 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) on Monday.