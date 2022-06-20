.

Fire triggers chain of explosions at LPG cylinder warehouse

A major fire broke out in a gas cylinder warehouse triggering a chain of explosions as the blaze engulfed hundreds of cooking gas cylinders on Kathwara Road in the Nikol area of Gujarat's Ahmedabad city today. According to reports, the fire was caused due to some accidental reason. One after the other, the gas cylinders kept in the warehouse started exploding. On being informed, 7 fire tenders were sent to the spot and doused the blaze. However, at present, the police and fire department are investigating the whole matter.