.

Fire service personnel rescue leopard from well in Sambalpur Published on: 2 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A group of forest officials and fire service personnel successfully rescued a leopard that had fallen into a well near Hindol Ghat under the Charmala range this morning. According to sources, the leopard fell into the well last night and some villagers heard its grunting roar this morning and informed the local police and Charmal range office around 8 am. Initially, a wooden plank tied to a rope at both ends was dropped into the well to help the leopard stay afloat. Later, a wooden ladder was lowered down. The leopard hopped onto it and climbed out of the well.