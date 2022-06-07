.

Watch: Close shave for Lalu Yadav as fan in his room catches fire

RJD chief Lalu Prasad had a narrow escape on Tuesday morning as a fire that broke out in a room of the circuit house in Jharkhand's Palamu district where he was staying could be doused in time, officials said. Prasad, 73, was having breakfast in his room around 8 am when the wall-mounted fan caught fire, they said. The fire was immediately doused by his aides, they added. "The fire was caused by a short circuit and electricity supply to the premises was snapped after the incident," Deputy Commissioner of Palamu Shashiranjan said. No one has suffered any injury due to the incident and no significant damage has been reported, he added.