.

Final Preparations For Times Square New Year's Eve celebration Published on: 9 minutes ago



Final touches completed work on the Times Square New Year's Eve ball on Monday ahead of celebrations later in the week. Workers finished the installation of the 192 Waterford crystal triangles that adorn the ball every year. This year's design is called the "Gift of Wisdom." Revelers will ring in the new year in New York's famous square Friday but there just won't be as many of them as usual as the city grapples with a spike in COVID-19 cases. Viewing areas that would normally accommodate about 58,000 people will be limited to about 15,000 to allow for more distancing, and everyone in attendance must show proof of vaccination and wear a mask.