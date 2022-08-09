.

Watch: Srisailam reservoir gates opened Published on: 3 minutes ago

Six gates of Srisailam dam were opened on Tuesday and water was released downstream since the water levels reached 884.80 ft against the Full Reservoir Level of 885 ft. The dam is receiving huge inflows from PJP and Sunkesula reservoirs and is presently getting 1.89 lakh cusecs of inflows while the outflows were two lakh cusecs. The current storage capacity of Srisailam dam has touched 99 per cent, officials said, adding that power generation had already started at the dam.