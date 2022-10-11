.

Apathy in AP: Ambulance available but father forced to carry son's body on a bike Published on: 2 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

In a heart-wrenching incident, a father had to carry his son's dead body on a two-wheeler from a health centre to his hometown after a private ambulance driver refused to carry it. The incident took place in the Puttur area of Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district. The 7-year-old boy was bitten by a snake on Tuesday. He was brought dead to KVB Puram Primary Health Centre. While the hospital did not provide him with an ambulance, a person driving a private one refused to take the body. The man was compelled to carry his son's body home on a two-wheeler.