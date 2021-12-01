.

Fancy pigeons steal the show in Pakistan Published on: 2 hours ago



With their long and colourful feathers, 150 Pomeranian Pouter pigeons went head to head at a bird pageant in Pakistan's capital of Islamabad. A judge carefully inspected the rare and fancy pigeons before announcing the winning birds. The birds are judged according to height, strength, their feathers and the way they interact with other pigeons inside cages, judge Ali Matar Saad Al-Julandani said. Pigeons that have ticks or broken feathers can not compete in the show. Organizer Saad Imam said this is the first such beauty pageant for the fancy breed of pigeons in Pakistan. He added that more shows would be organized to promote the hobby. Pigeon raising is a popular hobby in the Pakistani countryside, where people keep the birds in rooftop towers made from mud. In urban centers, pigeons are kept in wooden structures on top of apartment buildings. But the fancy birds that were featured in the Islamabad pigeon pageant are imported, says Imam. Pakistani fanciers import the birds from Serbia, Croatia, Germany and the Netherlands. The birds can sell for as much as 100,000 Pakistani rupees, or around $600.