.

Famous Moscow ice rink kicks off new season Published on: 1 hours ago



The famous Moscow's VDNKH park skating rink kicked off the new season on Friday with a spectacular opening ceremony. The rink opened its doors with the classical performances of The Snow Queen and The Nutcracker with over a million lights illuminating the park. Yelizaveta, a performer in the celebration said she felt as though it felt "like New Year's even though it's still November". The VDNKH rink is the largest in Moscow at over 20 000 square meters with the total ice weight of 3,600 tons.