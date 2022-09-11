.

Former employee robs petrol pump in Uttarakhand's Haridwar Published on: 27 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Haridwar: A former employee looted a petrol pump in Haridwar's Jwalapur late Saturday. On the complaint of the petrol pump employees, the police registered a case against the miscreant and started an investigation. According to the complainant Yashdev Kumar, on Saturday night around 1 am at Shivalik Filling Station, located in front of Jwalapur railway station, the former employee of the petrol pump Darshan Singh Dagar a native of Bijnor reached the fuel station. First, Darshan Singh engaged employees in talks and as he got an opportunity he entered the office. As he had worked at the petrol pump, he was aware of where the cash was being kept. Taking advantage of it, he took all the cash and started fleeing. When challenged by the pump staff, he threatened him by taking out a country-made gun and fled from the spot. The incident was captured on CCTV, following which police are looking for him.