Published on: 2 hours ago

Updated on: 1 hours ago

Emotional scenes were witnessed at the Kartarpur corridor on Wednesday after, two brothers, who were separated during the India-Pakistan Partition in 1947 were reunited after 74 years in Kartarpur. A video capturing the visibly emotional and heartwarming union of the siblings has gone viral on social media. Siddique, a resident of Pakistan's Faisalabad and his elder brother Habib had separated during the Partition as when their family had got split. While elder brother Habib grew up on the Indian side of the Partition line, Siqqique who grew up in Pakistan was an infant at that time. The brothers could not control their emotions and burst into tears of joy after meeting embracing each other and recalling memories.