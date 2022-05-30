.

Elephants' fight in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri go viral on social media Published on: 42 minutes ago

The video of the elephant fight in Jalpaiguri of West Bengal went viral on social media. Sources said that the Army jawans captured the fight between two elephants inside the Binnaguri Army camp. During the fight, neither of the two elephants was willing to give up. Elephants often enter the area and sometimes in the Army barracks in search of food and water. However, when the forest department was asked about the video inside the Army barracks, the Binnaguri Wildlife Squad said that they did not know anything about it.