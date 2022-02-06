.

Elephants chase BSP minister, his cavalcade during poll campaign! WATCH Published on: 2 hours ago



Bahujan Samajwadi Party minister, who was campaigning for the upcoming elections, was chased by a herd of elephants. The incident took place when BSP candidate Sunderlal Arya was campaigning in the Kaladhungi assembly seat of Nainital district on Saturday. As the minister's cavalcade was passing through the Kotabagh area, the elephants standing there started running after his convoy. Seeing the elephants coming towards his car, all the leaders got scared and they drove the car backward. However, after running for some distance, the elephants fled on the other side.