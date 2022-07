.

An elephant and its calf fell into a drain in Thailand. A team of forest officers rushed to the spot and rescued them soon after a prolonged effort. The team then conducted cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to resuscitate the mother elephant. The mother and her child were later seen walking around.