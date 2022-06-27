.

Elephant falls into well in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, rescued Published on: 41 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A video of an elephant being rescued from a ditch in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district has created a lot of buzz on social media. The local administration used an excavator machine to conduct the rescue operation. In the video shared by news agency ANI, a JCB machine is seen giving support to the elephant as it climbs its way out to the open field. After coming out of the ditch, the animal takes a few moments to settle in and then starts walking towards the forest.