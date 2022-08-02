.

Narrow escape for bike riders in elephant chase

Ramnagar: Three bike riders had a narrow escape when an elephant chased them on Monday. The incident took place in the Dhela area of Ramnagar in Uttarakhand's Nainital district. The video shows the elephant roaming around the road for a long time. Meanwhile, when the elephant turned towards the forest, the bike riders tried to get out of the road right away. But then, the elephant turned over and ran after them. The bike riders, however, narrowly escaped from the elephant's chase. Wildlife photographer Deep Rajwar suggested how people should behave if they encounter wild elephants. He said that people should give the animals space and maintain proper distance. People should not blow horn or try to agitate them and should remain calm and patient.