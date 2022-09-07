.

Wild elephant enters residential area in Haridwar, video goes viral Published on: 10 hours ago

An elephant entered the 'medical colony', a residential area in Uttarakhand's Haridwar on Wednesday. Seeing the elephant in the colony, there was a stir among the people. A video of the elephant roaming in the area has surfaced. In the video, the elephant is seen harmlessly walking around munching on leaves. The elephant came from the Rajaji Tiger Reserve as the colony is located near the forest. The elephant was soon rescued back to the Reserve.