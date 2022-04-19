.

Watch: Man trips while being chased by angry elephant Published on: 1 hours ago

An elephant recently chased a tourist in the Mudumalai forest region in Tamil Nadu. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The elephant ran after the tourist who was seen frantically trying to board an SUV to save himself. The driver of the SUV seeing the charging animal had already started to drive away when the tourist ran after it, trying to board the moving vehicle. In the melee, he even tripped and was nearly dragged by the vehicle with an angry tusker at his heels. Thankfully the elephant gave up his pursuit and retreated to the forest. Mudumalai forest is a famous tourist destination on the northwestern side of the Nilgiri Hills. It is a well-renowned Tiger Reserve of India.