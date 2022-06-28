.

Elephant breaks into kitchen, steals a sack of food

An astounding incident took place in Nilgiris of Tamil Nadu where an elephant was seen breaking into the kitchen wall of a house in Masinagudi of Nilgiris on Sunday. The CCTV cameras captured the elephant cracking open a portion of the wall and using its trunk to steal a sack of food. The CCTV footage from inside the house shows the elephant was using its trunk inside the kitchen knocking over utensils in its quest for food. As the elephant’s trunk moved around a huge chunk of the wall collapsed making a huge hole in the wall. Earlier, too, the area had witnessed several elephant attacks in which they destroyed banana, coconut and mango trees in some orchards. After this incident, there was widespread fear and panic among the residents of the area.