.

Watch: Elephant blocks ex Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat's convoy Published on: 2 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Kotdwar: An unlikely visitor showed up near the convoy of former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat as he was travelling on the Kotdwar-Dugadda Highway during his visit to the Pauri Garhwal district of the hill state. Visuals from the area showed a tusker marching ahead towards the vehicles as security personnel as well as Rawat disembark and run to safety. Seemingly in no mood for destruction, however, the elephant walks past the cars. It was later turned back towards the forest by Forest Department officials.