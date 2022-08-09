.

Elephant 'Baahubali' on the road terrifies people Published on: 2 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu): 'Baahubali' the elephant, started walking on the busy Mettupalayam-Ooty National Highway on Monday night. Some of the motorists tried to overtake by honking at the tusker. Enraged, Baahubali broke the iron gate and perimeter wall of a roadside garden. After this, the forest department rushed to the spot and chased the elephant into the nearby forest. The single male wild elephant has been roaming around the residential areas of Mettupalayam, Coimbatore district for months. All efforts made by the forest department to chase it into the dense forest have ended in failure.