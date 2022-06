.

Watch: Elderly woman jumps into Ganga for a swim

Haridwar: Video of a 70-year-old woman from Haryana has dominated social media since Tuesday morning. The video shows the elderly woman jumping into the Ganga river at Har Ki Pauri and swimming comfortably. Given how confidently she jumped, the woman seems to be an ace swimmer. The people nearby were surprised to see her courage and enthusiasm even at her age.