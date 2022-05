.

Baramati (Pune): An elderly man Mohan Lashkar, died on the spot after he was hit by a speeding motorcycle while crossing the road at Karhavagaj on Baramati Morgaon Road on May 15. The accident was captured on CCTV. The speed of the bike was such that the victim was dragged along for several metres. He was hit on the head and died on the spot. Police arrested the bike driver.