Preparations in full swing for10-day long Mysuru Dasara Published on: 23 minutes ago



Preparations for the Mysore Dasara which is the Nadahabba (state festival) of Karnataka has begun. Dasara is one of the famous festivals in Mysore. It is a 10-day festival, starting with nine nights called Navaratri and the last day being Vijayadashami. The main attraction of the festival is Jumbo Savari where the Elephant carries the ‘Ambari’. Elephants participating in this year Dasara festival came to Mysuru on September 13 with the traditional 'Gajapayana'. The jumbos stayed at Aranya Bhavan in Mysuru. Grand and traditional welcome was given to the Elephants on September 16. The number of elephants has been restricted to eight this year. The jumbo team is led by Abhimanyu, who carried the howdah for the first time in 2020 after Arjuna was rested because of advancing age. The team comprises five males and three female elephants. Vikrama, Dhananjaya, Gopalaswamy, Ashwatthama, Kaveri, Chaitra and Lakshmi are the other elephants in the team. The Jumboosavari will be held on October 15.