Eid-ul-Fitr: Devotees offer Namaz at Mosques across India

After almost two years, devotees offered Namaz in several parts of India on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr on May 03. People in huge numbers gathered at Jama Masjid in Delhi, Mahim Dargah in Mumbai, and Idgah in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. With the sighting of the crescent moon on May 02, the month-long fasting observed by the people of the Muslim community during Ramzan has come to an end. Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated across the country on May 03. Devotees were requested to offer Namaz at their homes for the past two years due to the COVID pandemic.