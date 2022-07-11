.

'Eid teaches us to love each other and build brotherhood' Published on: 29 minutes ago |

Updated on: 2 minutes ago Koo_Logo Versions

Eid-ul-Adha was celebrated in Srinagar, the summer capital of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday. As part of the celebrations, a congregation was conducted at Dargah Hazratbal in Srinagar. Meanwhile, Dr Farooq Abdullah, President of the National Conference and Member of Parliament (MP), offered prayers at Dargah. Later, speaking to the media after Eid prayers, Farooq Abdullah greeted everyone on Eid-ul- Adha and said, "Eid teaches us to love each other and build brotherhood. I hope that may this Eid bring prosperity to Kashmir, blessings to people to tide over crises we are facing."