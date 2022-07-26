.

Gujarat: Swords drawn in brawl over a boar

Surendranagar (Gujarat): Two rival gangs of the same community took to sword fighting in the middle of a road because of a boar. The incident took place at Wadhwan 80 feet road in Surendranagar area of Gujarat and led to a massive traffic jam. The reason behind the dispute was not clear. In the video, a man is seen trying to control the boar and keeping it in his car. The other group lands and dashes over the former's car. Both the groups were laced with swords. The gang war resulted in huge chaos. Two to three people were injured in the fight and were shifted to CU Shah Medical Hospital for treatment. The police reached the spot and helped clear the traffic. They are further investigating the matter.